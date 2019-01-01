QQQ
Based in Germany, Deutsche Post DHL ranks among the largest parcel-shipping and third-party logistics providers globally. Its DHL divisions (international express shipping, air and ocean freight forwarding, contract logistics, and e-commerce solutions) generated 76% of revenue in 2020. Roughly 24% of revenue comes from the Post and Parcel Germany division, which includes the legacy postal business, the German small-package delivery business, and its international-domestic parcel operations.

Deutsche Post Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Deutsche Post (DPSTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Deutsche Post (OTCPK: DPSTF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Deutsche Post's (DPSTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Deutsche Post.

Q

What is the target price for Deutsche Post (DPSTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Deutsche Post

Q

Current Stock Price for Deutsche Post (DPSTF)?

A

The stock price for Deutsche Post (OTCPK: DPSTF) is $56.96 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 15:34:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Deutsche Post (DPSTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Deutsche Post.

Q

When is Deutsche Post (OTCPK:DPSTF) reporting earnings?

A

Deutsche Post does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Deutsche Post (DPSTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Deutsche Post.

Q

What sector and industry does Deutsche Post (DPSTF) operate in?

A

Deutsche Post is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.