Based in Germany, Deutsche Post DHL ranks among the largest parcel-shipping and third-party logistics providers globally. Its DHL divisions (international express shipping, air and ocean freight forwarding, contract logistics, and e-commerce solutions) generated 76% of revenue in 2020. Roughly 24% of revenue comes from the Post and Parcel Germany division, which includes the legacy postal business, the German small-package delivery business, and its international-domestic parcel operations.