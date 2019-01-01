DecisionPoint Sys (AMEX:DPSI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 16
EPS
$0.060
Quarterly Revenue
$19.7M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$19.7M
Earnings History
DecisionPoint Sys Questions & Answers
When is DecisionPoint Sys (AMEX:DPSI) reporting earnings?
DecisionPoint Sys (DPSI) is scheduled to report earnings on August 16, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 16, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for DecisionPoint Sys (AMEX:DPSI)?
The Actual EPS was $0.06, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were DecisionPoint Sys’s (AMEX:DPSI) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $19.7M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
