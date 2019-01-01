ñol

Amdocs
(NASDAQ:DOX)
86.96
1.98[2.33%]
At close: May 27
86.96
00
After Hours: 4:02PM EDT
Day High/Low85.33 - 87.04
52 Week High/Low68.33 - 87.04
Open / Close85.33 / 86.96
Float / Outstanding104.6M / 122.8M
Vol / Avg.576.2K / 649.9K
Mkt Cap10.7B
P/E19.45
50d Avg. Price82.1
Div / Yield1.58/1.82%
Payout Ratio33
EPS1.29
Total Float104.6M

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), Dividends

Amdocs issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Amdocs generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

2.08%

Annual Dividend

$1.58

Last Dividend

Mar 31

Next Dividend

Jun 29
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Amdocs Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Amdocs (DOX) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 10, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 29, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Amdocs (DOX) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Amdocs ($DOX) will be on July 29, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Amdocs (DOX) shares by June 30, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Amdocs (DOX) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Amdocs (DOX) will be on June 29, 2022 and will be $0.40

Q
What is the dividend yield for Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX)?
A

The most current yield for Amdocs (DOX) is 2.01% and is payable next on July 29, 2022

