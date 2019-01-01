Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 10
EPS
$0.080
Quarterly Revenue
$308.9M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$308.9M
Earnings History
Douglas Elliman Questions & Answers
When is Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG) reporting earnings?
Douglas Elliman (DOUG) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 10, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG)?
The Actual EPS was $0.24, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Douglas Elliman’s (NYSE:DOUG) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $334.2M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
