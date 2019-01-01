Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Douglas Elliman
Douglas Elliman Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Douglas Elliman (NYSE: DOUG) was reported by Jefferies on February 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $8.50 expecting DOUG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 48.34% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Douglas Elliman (NYSE: DOUG) was provided by Jefferies, and Douglas Elliman initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Douglas Elliman, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Douglas Elliman was filed on February 24, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 24, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Douglas Elliman (DOUG) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $8.50. The current price Douglas Elliman (DOUG) is trading at is $5.73, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.