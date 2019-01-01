Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Masonite International
Masonite International Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Masonite International (NYSE: DOOR) was reported by JP Morgan on April 20, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $90.00 expecting DOOR to fall to within 12 months (a possible -2.88% downside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Masonite International (NYSE: DOOR) was provided by JP Morgan, and Masonite International maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Masonite International, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Masonite International was filed on April 20, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 20, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Masonite International (DOOR) rating was a maintained with a price target of $110.00 to $90.00. The current price Masonite International (DOOR) is trading at is $92.67, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
