Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

The latest price target for Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE: DO) was reported by RBC Capital on April 22, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.25 expecting DO to fall to within 12 months (a possible -97.46% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE: DO) was provided by RBC Capital, and Diamond Offshore Drilling downgraded their underperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Diamond Offshore Drilling, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Diamond Offshore Drilling was filed on April 22, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 22, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $3.00 to $0.25. The current price Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) is trading at is $9.84, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
