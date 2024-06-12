Orsted Invests In Tesla-Powered Battery Storage In UK: Details

Loading... Loading...

Renewable energy group Orsted DNNGY decided to invest in a battery energy storage system to stabilize the U.K. energy supply and reduce price volatility.

The investment will complement its offshore wind power business, which will balance the grid, support renewable energy growth, and provide additional revenue.

The system will be installed at the onshore converter station for the Hornsea 3 Offshore Wind Farm in Swardeston, near Norwich, minimizing local disruption.

The company says that the Tesla, Inc. TSLA battery energy storage system will be installed at the onshore converter station for Ørsted’s Hornsea 3 Offshore Wind Farm in Swardeston, near Norwich, Norfolk, in eastern England.

The storage system has a capacity of 600 MWh and a 300 MW power rating, equivalent to the daily energy use of 80,000 U.K. homes. It will store excess electricity generated during windy and sunny periods and discharge it later to balance the grid. This will reduce price volatility by providing more power during peak periods and help manage the U.K.’s energy system by smoothing supply and demand variations.

The battery energy storage system, one of Europe’s largest, is expected to be operational by the end of 2026.

Notably, the U.K., one of the largest offshore wind markets, is home to Ørsted’s 12 operational offshore wind farms, the most in any country.

Duncan Clark, Head of UK & Ireland in Ørsted, said, “Our 12 operational UK offshore wind farms are providing a huge amount of clean energy to the grid. The battery will help ensure that renewable energy is used in the best possible way by storing it when demand is lower and then releasing it back into the system when it’s really needed, thereby maximising the potential of renewable energy whilst providing increased energy security and value to consumers.”

Mike Snyder, Senior Director of Megapack at Tesla, stated, “Tesla is excited to be part of this industry-leading project with an exceptional partner. This project demonstrates the value and flexibility of Tesla’s best-in-class power electronics, providing enhanced grid stability and enabling more renewables on the grid.”

