ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Danieli & C. Officine
(OTCPK:DNIYY)
16.50
00
At close: May 20
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low15.47 - 21.33
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 74.1M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.2K
Mkt Cap1.2B
P/E11.7
50d Avg. Price15.92
Div / Yield0.21/1.29%
Payout Ratio12.09
EPS0.46
Total Float-

Danieli & C. Officine (OTC:DNIYY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Danieli & C. Officine reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Jun 30)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Danieli & C. Officine using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Danieli & C. Officine Questions & Answers

Q
When is Danieli & C. Officine (OTCPK:DNIYY) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Danieli & C. Officine

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Danieli & C. Officine (OTCPK:DNIYY)?
A

There are no earnings for Danieli & C. Officine

Q
What were Danieli & C. Officine’s (OTCPK:DNIYY) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Danieli & C. Officine

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.