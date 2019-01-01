QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.6K
Div / Yield
0.21/1.17%
52 Wk
13.38 - 21.33
Mkt Cap
1.4B
Payout Ratio
12.09
Open
-
P/E
12.22
EPS
0.46
Shares
74.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche SpA is an Italy-based company that is engaged in manufacturing and distribution of steel and other nonferrous metal products as well as plant building. The company operates through two segments, namely steelmaking and plant making. The Steelmaking segment manufactures ingots, forged bars, blooms, rolled bars, bar in coils and others. End customers primarily come from the mechanical, automotive, oil & gas, power generation and other sectors. The Plant Making segment designs and builds mines, pellet production plants, furnaces, rolling mills and other various plants and facilities. The company has a global presence, with Europe, Middle East and Far East being the three largest markets for the company.

Danieli & C. Officine Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Danieli & C. Officine (DNIYY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Danieli & C. Officine (OTCPK: DNIYY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Danieli & C. Officine's (DNIYY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Danieli & C. Officine.

Q

What is the target price for Danieli & C. Officine (DNIYY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Danieli & C. Officine

Q

Current Stock Price for Danieli & C. Officine (DNIYY)?

A

The stock price for Danieli & C. Officine (OTCPK: DNIYY) is $18.245 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 19:11:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Danieli & C. Officine (DNIYY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 23, 2012 to stockholders of record on November 5, 2012.

Q

When is Danieli & C. Officine (OTCPK:DNIYY) reporting earnings?

A

Danieli & C. Officine does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Danieli & C. Officine (DNIYY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Danieli & C. Officine.

Q

What sector and industry does Danieli & C. Officine (DNIYY) operate in?

A

Danieli & C. Officine is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.