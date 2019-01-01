ñol

Small Pharma
(OTCQB:DMTTF)
0.1135
-0.0075[-6.20%]
At close: May 27
0.12
0.0065[5.73%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low0.11 - 0.13
52 Week High/Low0.06 - 0.97
Open / Close0.13 / 0.11
Float / Outstanding- / 317.8M
Vol / Avg.28.3K / 45.4K
Mkt Cap36.1M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.15
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.02
Total Float-

Small Pharma (OTC:DMTTF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Small Pharma reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Nov 30)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Small Pharma using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Small Pharma Questions & Answers

Q
When is Small Pharma (OTCQB:DMTTF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Small Pharma

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Small Pharma (OTCQB:DMTTF)?
A

There are no earnings for Small Pharma

Q
What were Small Pharma’s (OTCQB:DMTTF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Small Pharma

