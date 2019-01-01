ñol

Digital Media Solns
(NYSE:DMS)
1.65
0.14[9.27%]
At close: May 27
1.6533
0.0033[0.20%]
After Hours: 4:04PM EDT
Day High/Low1.53 - 1.67
52 Week High/Low1.35 - 10.88
Open / Close1.55 / 1.64
Float / Outstanding9M / 36.4M
Vol / Avg.16K / 33.7K
Mkt Cap60.1M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price2.8
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.09
Total Float9M

Digital Media Solns (NYSE:DMS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Digital Media Solns reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 10

EPS

$0.000

Quarterly Revenue

$109.1M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$109.1M

Earnings Recap

Digital Media Solns (NYSE:DMS) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Digital Media Solns missed estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.0 versus an estimate of $-0.05.

Revenue was up $12.31 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 11.26% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Digital Media Solns's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.02 0.04 0.10 0.09
EPS Actual -0.11 -0.05 0.06 0.09
Revenue Estimate 113.73M 109.00M 103.47M 96.46M
Revenue Actual 118.95M 107.40M 105.08M 96.80M

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.02 0.04 0.10 0.09
EPS Actual -0.11 -0.05 0.06 0.09
Revenue Estimate 113.73M 109.00M 103.47M 96.46M
Revenue Actual 118.95M 107.40M 105.08M 96.80M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Digital Media Solns Questions & Answers

Q
When is Digital Media Solns (NYSE:DMS) reporting earnings?
A

Digital Media Solns (DMS) is scheduled to report earnings on August 8, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 10, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Digital Media Solns (NYSE:DMS)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.28, which missed the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Digital Media Solns’s (NYSE:DMS) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $0K, which hit the estimate of $0K.

