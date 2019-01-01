Digital Media Solns (NYSE:DMS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Digital Media Solns (NYSE:DMS) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Digital Media Solns missed estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.0 versus an estimate of $-0.05.

Revenue was up $12.31 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 11.26% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Digital Media Solns's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.02 0.04 0.10 0.09 EPS Actual -0.11 -0.05 0.06 0.09 Revenue Estimate 113.73M 109.00M 103.47M 96.46M Revenue Actual 118.95M 107.40M 105.08M 96.80M

