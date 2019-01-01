ñol

Desert Mountain Energy
(OTCQX:DMEHF)
2.48
0.03[1.22%]
At close: May 27
2.72
0.2400[9.68%]
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
Day High/Low2.46 - 2.58
52 Week High/Low1.32 - 3.99
Open / Close2.58 / 2.48
Float / Outstanding- / 71.3M
Vol / Avg.25.2K / 59.4K
Mkt Cap176.8M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price2.69
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.01
Total Float-

Desert Mountain Energy (OTC:DMEHF), Dividends

Desert Mountain Energy issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Desert Mountain Energy generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Desert Mountain Energy Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Desert Mountain Energy (DMEHF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Desert Mountain Energy.

Q
What date did I need to own Desert Mountain Energy (DMEHF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Desert Mountain Energy.

Q
How much per share is the next Desert Mountain Energy (DMEHF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Desert Mountain Energy.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Desert Mountain Energy (OTCQX:DMEHF)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Desert Mountain Energy.

