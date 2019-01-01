QQQ
Range
1.82 - 1.97
Vol / Avg.
14.6K/51.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.2 - 3.99
Mkt Cap
130.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.97
P/E
-
EPS
-0.03
Shares
71M
Outstanding
Desert Mountain Energy Corp is a forward-looking resource company actively engaged in the exploration and development of Helium and Rare Earth Gas properties in the U.S. Southwest. The company has an executive office in Vancouver, Canada.

Desert Mountain Energy Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Desert Mountain Energy (DMEHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Desert Mountain Energy (OTCQX: DMEHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Desert Mountain Energy's (DMEHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Desert Mountain Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Desert Mountain Energy (DMEHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Desert Mountain Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for Desert Mountain Energy (DMEHF)?

A

The stock price for Desert Mountain Energy (OTCQX: DMEHF) is $1.835 last updated Today at 6:42:55 PM.

Q

Does Desert Mountain Energy (DMEHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Desert Mountain Energy.

Q

When is Desert Mountain Energy (OTCQX:DMEHF) reporting earnings?

A

Desert Mountain Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Desert Mountain Energy (DMEHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Desert Mountain Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Desert Mountain Energy (DMEHF) operate in?

A

Desert Mountain Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.