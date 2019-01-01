ñol

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond
(NYSE:DMB)
11.93
0.30[2.58%]
At close: May 27
11.04
-0.8900[-7.46%]
After Hours: 4:13PM EDT
Day High/Low11.69 - 12.05
52 Week High/Low10.94 - 17.07
Open / Close11.72 / 11.94
Float / Outstanding- / 18.4M
Vol / Avg.199.3K / 88.9K
Mkt Cap219.5M
P/E132.67
50d Avg. Price11.72
Div / Yield0.64/5.33%
Payout Ratio706.67
EPS-
Total Float-

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond (NYSE:DMB), Dividends

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash BNY Mellon Municipal Bond generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

5.58%

Annual Dividend

$0.636

Last Dividend

May 18
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next BNY Mellon Municipal Bond (DMB) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.05 on June 1, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own BNY Mellon Municipal Bond (DMB) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond ($DMB) will be on June 1, 2022. Investors need to be owners of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond (DMB) shares by May 18, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next BNY Mellon Municipal Bond (DMB) dividend?
A

The next dividend for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond (DMB) will be on May 17, 2022 and will be $0.05

Q
What is the dividend yield for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond (NYSE:DMB)?
A

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond (DMB) was $0.05 and was paid out next on June 1, 2022.

