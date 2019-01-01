ñol

Deluxe
(NYSE:DLX)
24.425
0.375[1.56%]
At close: May 27
24.41
-0.0150[-0.06%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low24.15 - 24.55
52 Week High/Low22.58 - 48.33
Open / Close24.15 / 24.41
Float / Outstanding31.4M / 43M
Vol / Avg.112.3K / 230.5K
Mkt Cap1.1B
P/E22.19
50d Avg. Price27.99
Div / Yield1.2/4.92%
Payout Ratio109.09
EPS0.23
Total Float31.4M

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Deluxe reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 5

EPS

$1.050

Quarterly Revenue

$556M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$556M

Earnings Recap

 

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Deluxe beat estimated earnings by 5.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.05 versus an estimate of $1.0.

Revenue was up $114.70 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 0.51% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Deluxe's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 1.22 1.08 0.97 1.13
EPS Actual 1.26 1.10 1.25 1.26
Revenue Estimate 547.57M 520.70M 417.95M 440.45M
Revenue Actual 570.60M 532.10M 478.20M 441.30M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Deluxe Questions & Answers

Q
When is Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) reporting earnings?
A

Deluxe (DLX) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Deluxe (NYSE:DLX)?
A

The Actual EPS was $1.29, which beat the estimate of $1.24.

Q
What were Deluxe’s (NYSE:DLX) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $485.2M, which beat the estimate of $479.4M.

