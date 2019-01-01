Deluxe (NYSE:DLX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Deluxe beat estimated earnings by 5.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.05 versus an estimate of $1.0.
Revenue was up $114.70 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 0.51% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Deluxe's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.22
|1.08
|0.97
|1.13
|EPS Actual
|1.26
|1.10
|1.25
|1.26
|Revenue Estimate
|547.57M
|520.70M
|417.95M
|440.45M
|Revenue Actual
|570.60M
|532.10M
|478.20M
|441.30M
