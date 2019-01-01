Deluxe (NYSE:DLX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Deluxe
Deluxe Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Deluxe (NYSE: DLX) was reported by Cowen & Co. on September 1, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $55.00 expecting DLX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 144.12% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Deluxe (NYSE: DLX) was provided by Cowen & Co., and Deluxe initiated their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Deluxe, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Deluxe was filed on September 1, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around September 1, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Deluxe (DLX) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $55.00. The current price Deluxe (DLX) is trading at is $22.53, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.