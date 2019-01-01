Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 13
EPS
$-0.350
Quarterly Revenue
$10.5M
Annual Revenue (as of Sep 30)
$9.4M
Earnings History
Dolphin Entertainment Questions & Answers
When is Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) reporting earnings?
Dolphin Entertainment (DLPN) is scheduled to report earnings on August 15, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 13, 2022 for Q4.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.25, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Dolphin Entertainment’s (NASDAQ:DLPN) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $5.9M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
