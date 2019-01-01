QQQ
Range
8.07 - 8.07
Vol / Avg.
0.4K/11.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
6.05 - 15.53
Mkt Cap
9.6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
8.07
P/E
-
EPS
-0.15
Shares
1.2B
Outstanding
Deutsche Lufthansa is a European airline group. The company operates under the Lufthansa, Swiss Air, Austrian Airlines and Eurowings brands. In 2019, the company carried 145 million passengers to its network of 318 destinations globally. The group's main airport hubs are Frankfurt, Munich, Vienna and Zurich. The company generated sales of EUR 36.4 billion in 2019.

Deutsche Lufthansa Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Deutsche Lufthansa (DLAKF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCQX: DLAKF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Deutsche Lufthansa's (DLAKF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Deutsche Lufthansa.

Q

What is the target price for Deutsche Lufthansa (DLAKF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Deutsche Lufthansa

Q

Current Stock Price for Deutsche Lufthansa (DLAKF)?

A

The stock price for Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCQX: DLAKF) is $8.07 last updated Today at 5:55:22 PM.

Q

Does Deutsche Lufthansa (DLAKF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Deutsche Lufthansa.

Q

When is Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCQX:DLAKF) reporting earnings?

A

Deutsche Lufthansa does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Deutsche Lufthansa (DLAKF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Deutsche Lufthansa.

Q

What sector and industry does Deutsche Lufthansa (DLAKF) operate in?

A

Deutsche Lufthansa is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.