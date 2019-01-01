QQQ
Sector: Communication Services. Industry: Media
Discovery is the one of the largest global media providers with over 2 billion cumulative subscribers in over 220 countries. Its three traditional networks (Discovery, TLC, and Animal Planet) each reach over 84 million U.S. households and more than 200 million international subscribers. The top two networks (HGTV and Food Network) acquired in the Scripps transaction are available in more than 87 million households in the U.S. The international segment consists of national and pan-regional networks over 294 unique distribution feeds in 50 languages.

Discovery Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Discovery (DISCK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Discovery (NASDAQ: DISCK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Discovery's (DISCK) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Discovery (DISCK) stock?

A

The latest price target for Discovery (NASDAQ: DISCK) was reported by Morgan Stanley on August 4, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 32.00 expecting DISCK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 12.76% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Discovery (DISCK)?

A

The stock price for Discovery (NASDAQ: DISCK) is $28.38 last updated Today at 6:57:10 PM.

Q

Does Discovery (DISCK) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Discovery.

Q

When is Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) reporting earnings?

A

Discovery’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Discovery (DISCK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Discovery.

Q

What sector and industry does Discovery (DISCK) operate in?

A

Discovery is in the Communication Services sector and Media industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.