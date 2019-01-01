QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.2K
Div / Yield
6.55/2.84%
52 Wk
230.34 - 324
Mkt Cap
8.3B
Payout Ratio
46.65
Open
-
P/E
16.21
EPS
468.77
Shares
36.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Disco Corp is a Japan-based company that manufactures and distributes precision processing and other manufacturing equipment. The firm's product portfolio includes dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, water jet saws, dicing blades, grinding wheels, polishing wheels, and related products. Precision processing equipment, predominantly grinders and dicers, make up roughly half of the firm's sales. The firm generates more than half of its revenue in Asia, with the rest coming from Japan, Europe, and the Americas.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Disco Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Disco (DISPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Disco (OTCPK: DISPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Disco's (DISPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Disco.

Q

What is the target price for Disco (DISPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Disco

Q

Current Stock Price for Disco (DISPF)?

A

The stock price for Disco (OTCPK: DISPF) is $230.34 last updated Tue Jan 25 2022 15:53:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Disco (DISPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Disco.

Q

When is Disco (OTCPK:DISPF) reporting earnings?

A

Disco does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Disco (DISPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Disco.

Q

What sector and industry does Disco (DISPF) operate in?

A

Disco is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.