ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Dorel Industries
(OTCPK:DIIBF)
5.5499
-0.1101[-1.95%]
At close: May 27
5.35
-0.1999[-3.60%]
After Hours: 8:00AM EDT
Day High/Low5.5 - 5.55
52 Week High/Low4.89 - 23.23
Open / Close5.5 / 5.55
Float / Outstanding- / 32.5M
Vol / Avg.3.7K / 5.9K
Mkt Cap180.5M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price6.7
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS7.2
Total Float-

Dorel Industries (OTC:DIIBF), Dividends

Dorel Industries issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Dorel Industries generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Annual Dividend

$1.2

Last Dividend

Mar 13, 2015
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Dorel Industries Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Dorel Industries (DIIBF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Dorel Industries. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.30 on March 27, 2015.

Q
What date did I need to own Dorel Industries (DIIBF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Dorel Industries (DIIBF). The last dividend payout was on March 27, 2015 and was $0.30

Q
How much per share is the next Dorel Industries (DIIBF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Dorel Industries (DIIBF). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.30 on March 27, 2015

Q
What is the dividend yield for Dorel Industries (OTCPK:DIIBF)?
A

Dorel Industries has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Dorel Industries (DIIBF) was $0.30 and was paid out next on March 27, 2015.

Browse dividends on all stocks.