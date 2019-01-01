QQQ
Range
9.18 - 9.25
Vol / Avg.
1.8K/31.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
6 - 23.23
Mkt Cap
299.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
9.18
P/E
-
EPS
-1.14
Shares
32.5M
Outstanding
Dorel Industries Inc is a Canadian company that sells juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture. Its segments include Dorel Home; Dorel Juvenile; and Dorel Sports. The company generates maximum revenue from Dorel Sports segment. Dorel Sports segment is engaged in the design, sourcing, manufacturing, and distribution of recreational and leisure products and accessories which include bicycles, jogging strollers, scooters, and other recreational products. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.

Dorel Industries Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Dorel Industries (DIIBF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Dorel Industries (OTCPK: DIIBF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Dorel Industries's (DIIBF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Dorel Industries.

Q

What is the target price for Dorel Industries (DIIBF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Dorel Industries (OTCPK: DIIBF) was reported by Scotiabank on August 8, 2014. The analyst firm set a price target for 44.00 expecting DIIBF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 377.77% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Dorel Industries (DIIBF)?

A

The stock price for Dorel Industries (OTCPK: DIIBF) is $9.2095 last updated Today at 5:56:51 PM.

Q

Does Dorel Industries (DIIBF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 27, 2015 to stockholders of record on March 11, 2015.

Q

When is Dorel Industries (OTCPK:DIIBF) reporting earnings?

A

Dorel Industries does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Dorel Industries (DIIBF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Dorel Industries.

Q

What sector and industry does Dorel Industries (DIIBF) operate in?

A

Dorel Industries is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.