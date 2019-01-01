Dorel Industries Inc is a Canadian company that sells juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture. Its segments include Dorel Home; Dorel Juvenile; and Dorel Sports. The company generates maximum revenue from Dorel Sports segment. Dorel Sports segment is engaged in the design, sourcing, manufacturing, and distribution of recreational and leisure products and accessories which include bicycles, jogging strollers, scooters, and other recreational products. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.