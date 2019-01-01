QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.2K
Div / Yield
0.73/3.25%
52 Wk
17.24 - 23.96
Mkt Cap
23.5B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
5.74
EPS
107.67
Shares
1B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Dai-Ichi Life is Japan's second-largest life insurance company excluding recently privatized Japan Post Insurance, with a market share of slightly over 10%. Unlike its largest domestic competitors Nippon Life, Meiji Yasuda, and Sumitomo Life, which remain mutually owned by their policyholders, Dai-Ichi Life demutualized and listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in 2010. Its main domestic operating company accounts for around 60% of profits, its Frontier bancassurance subsidiary selling mainly savings products accounts for around 15%, Alabama-based Protective Life accounts for around 15%, and TAL in Australia accounts for 5%. Dai-Ichi also holds a 30% economic interest in Mizuho's Asset Management One.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Dai-ichi Life Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Dai-ichi Life Holdings (DCNSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Dai-ichi Life Holdings (OTCPK: DCNSF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Dai-ichi Life Holdings's (DCNSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Dai-ichi Life Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Dai-ichi Life Holdings (DCNSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Dai-ichi Life Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Dai-ichi Life Holdings (DCNSF)?

A

The stock price for Dai-ichi Life Holdings (OTCPK: DCNSF) is $22.49 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 19:13:32 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Dai-ichi Life Holdings (DCNSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Dai-ichi Life Holdings.

Q

When is Dai-ichi Life Holdings (OTCPK:DCNSF) reporting earnings?

A

Dai-ichi Life Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Dai-ichi Life Holdings (DCNSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Dai-ichi Life Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Dai-ichi Life Holdings (DCNSF) operate in?

A

Dai-ichi Life Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.