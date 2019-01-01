ñol

Doubleline Opportunistic
(NYSE:DBL)
16.055
0.115[0.72%]
At close: May 27
16.26
0.2050[1.28%]
After Hours: 4:24PM EDT
Day High/Low15.83 - 16.1
52 Week High/Low15.34 - 20.14
Open / Close15.96 / 16
Float / Outstanding- / 15.6M
Vol / Avg.41.7K / 83.7K
Mkt Cap250.3M
P/E10
50d Avg. Price16.35
Div / Yield1.32/8.25%
Payout Ratio82.5
EPS-
Total Float-

Doubleline Opportunistic (NYSE:DBL), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Doubleline Opportunistic reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Sep 30)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Doubleline Opportunistic using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Doubleline Opportunistic Questions & Answers

Q
When is Doubleline Opportunistic (NYSE:DBL) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Doubleline Opportunistic

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Doubleline Opportunistic (NYSE:DBL)?
A

There are no earnings for Doubleline Opportunistic

Q
What were Doubleline Opportunistic’s (NYSE:DBL) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Doubleline Opportunistic

