Doubleline Opportunistic
(NYSE:DBL)
16.055
0.115[0.72%]
At close: May 27
16.26
0.2050[1.28%]
After Hours: 4:24PM EDT
Day High/Low15.83 - 16.1
52 Week High/Low15.34 - 20.14
Open / Close15.96 / 16
Float / Outstanding- / 15.6M
Vol / Avg.41.7K / 83.7K
Mkt Cap250.3M
P/E10
50d Avg. Price16.35
Div / Yield1.32/8.25%
Payout Ratio82.5
EPS-
Total Float-

Doubleline Opportunistic (NYSE:DBL), Dividends

Doubleline Opportunistic issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Doubleline Opportunistic generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

8.15%

Annual Dividend

$1.32

Last Dividend

May 12
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Doubleline Opportunistic Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Doubleline Opportunistic (DBL) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Doubleline Opportunistic. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.11 on May 31, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Doubleline Opportunistic (DBL) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Doubleline Opportunistic ($DBL) will be on May 31, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Doubleline Opportunistic (DBL) shares by May 12, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Doubleline Opportunistic (DBL) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Doubleline Opportunistic (DBL) will be on May 11, 2022 and will be $0.11

Q
What is the dividend yield for Doubleline Opportunistic (NYSE:DBL)?
A

Doubleline Opportunistic has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Doubleline Opportunistic (DBL) was $0.11 and was paid out next on May 31, 2022.

