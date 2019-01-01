Decibel Cannabis Co (OTC:DBCCF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Decibel Cannabis Co
Decibel Cannabis Co Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Decibel Cannabis Co (OTCQB: DBCCF) was reported by Raymond James on August 19, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting DBCCF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Decibel Cannabis Co (OTCQB: DBCCF) was provided by Raymond James, and Decibel Cannabis Co initiated their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Decibel Cannabis Co, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Decibel Cannabis Co was filed on August 19, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around August 19, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Decibel Cannabis Co (DBCCF) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Decibel Cannabis Co (DBCCF) is trading at is $0.08, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.