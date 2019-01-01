ñol

Dare Bioscience
(NASDAQ:DARE)
1.16
0.01[0.87%]
At close: May 27
1.11
-0.0500[-4.31%]
After Hours: 6:28PM EDT
Day High/Low1.13 - 1.18
52 Week High/Low0.92 - 2.51
Open / Close1.16 / 1.16
Float / Outstanding83M / 84.7M
Vol / Avg.1M / 1.4M
Mkt Cap98.3M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price1.3
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.1
Total Float83M

Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Dare Bioscience reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 12

EPS

$-0.100

Quarterly Revenue

$0K

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

Earnings Recap

 

Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Dare Bioscience beat estimated earnings by 28.57%, reporting an EPS of $-0.1 versus an estimate of $-0.14.

Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 14.77% increase in the share price the next day.

 

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Dare Bioscience Questions & Answers

Q
When is Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) reporting earnings?
A

Dare Bioscience (DARE) is scheduled to report earnings on August 11, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 12, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-1.42, which missed the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Dare Bioscience’s (NASDAQ:DARE) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $642K, which hit the estimate of $642K.

