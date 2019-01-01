Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Dare Bioscience
Dare Bioscience Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ: DARE) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on April 1, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $6.00 expecting DARE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 417.24% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ: DARE) was provided by HC Wainwright & Co., and Dare Bioscience maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Dare Bioscience, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Dare Bioscience was filed on April 1, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 1, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Dare Bioscience (DARE) rating was a maintained with a price target of $5.00 to $6.00. The current price Dare Bioscience (DARE) is trading at is $1.16, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
