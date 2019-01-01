ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Data I/O
(NASDAQ:DAIO)
3.29
0.07[2.17%]
At close: May 27
3.01
-0.2800[-8.51%]
After Hours: 6:18PM EDT
Day High/Low3.28 - 3.33
52 Week High/Low2.95 - 7.52
Open / Close3.28 / 3.29
Float / Outstanding8M / 8.6M
Vol / Avg.5.1K / 15.4K
Mkt Cap28.4M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price3.6
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.21
Total Float8M

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO), Dividends

Data I/O issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Data I/O generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Mar 9, 1989
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Data I/O Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Data I/O (DAIO) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Data I/O.

Q
What date did I need to own Data I/O (DAIO) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Data I/O.

Q
How much per share is the next Data I/O (DAIO) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Data I/O (DAIO) will be on March 9, 1989 and will be $4.15

Q
What is the dividend yield for Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Data I/O.

Browse dividends on all stocks.