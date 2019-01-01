China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings is a Chinese company involved in automobile sales service, automobile finance, and automobile rental. The company has four segments: passenger vehicle sales and services, proprietary finance business, automobile rental services, and new energy vehicle. The auto sales service sells luxury automobiles like Bentley, BMW, Audi, Lincoln, Infiniti, Porsche, Jaguar Land Rover, AstonMartin, and Cadillac. The finance segment provides customized financial services for customers. The automobile rental segment provides rental services such as long-term rental, short-term rental, and time-shared rental. The new energy vehicle segment provides research and development for new energy vehicles and for existing authorized brands.