QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
2.8K/31.2K
Div / Yield
0.04/3.60%
52 Wk
1.17 - 2.09
Mkt Cap
2.4B
Payout Ratio
24.33
Open
-
P/E
6.72
Shares
2B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings is a Chinese company involved in automobile sales service, automobile finance, and automobile rental. The company has four segments: passenger vehicle sales and services, proprietary finance business, automobile rental services, and new energy vehicle. The auto sales service sells luxury automobiles like Bentley, BMW, Audi, Lincoln, Infiniti, Porsche, Jaguar Land Rover, AstonMartin, and Cadillac. The finance segment provides customized financial services for customers. The automobile rental segment provides rental services such as long-term rental, short-term rental, and time-shared rental. The new energy vehicle segment provides research and development for new energy vehicles and for existing authorized brands.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

China Yongda Automobiles Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy China Yongda Automobiles (CYYHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of China Yongda Automobiles (OTCPK: CYYHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are China Yongda Automobiles's (CYYHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for China Yongda Automobiles.

Q

What is the target price for China Yongda Automobiles (CYYHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for China Yongda Automobiles

Q

Current Stock Price for China Yongda Automobiles (CYYHF)?

A

The stock price for China Yongda Automobiles (OTCPK: CYYHF) is $1.24 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 19:33:20 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does China Yongda Automobiles (CYYHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Yongda Automobiles.

Q

When is China Yongda Automobiles (OTCPK:CYYHF) reporting earnings?

A

China Yongda Automobiles does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is China Yongda Automobiles (CYYHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for China Yongda Automobiles.

Q

What sector and industry does China Yongda Automobiles (CYYHF) operate in?

A

China Yongda Automobiles is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.