QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.41 - 0.82
Mkt Cap
25.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
53.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Cymat Technologies Ltd is a manufacturing company, which holds licenses and related patents to make, use and sell Stabilized Aluminum Foam (SAF). SAF is produced utilizing a proprietary process in which gas is bubbled into molten alloyed aluminum containing a dispersion of fine ceramic particles to create foam, which is then cast into strong, lightweight panels and shapes. The firm is manufacturing SAF for use in architectural, blast mitigation and energy absorption applications. Its products are used in the automotive and industrial markets.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Cymat Technologies Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cymat Technologies (CYMHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cymat Technologies (OTCPK: CYMHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cymat Technologies's (CYMHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cymat Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for Cymat Technologies (CYMHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cymat Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for Cymat Technologies (CYMHF)?

A

The stock price for Cymat Technologies (OTCPK: CYMHF) is $0.48422 last updated Fri Feb 04 2022 19:26:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cymat Technologies (CYMHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cymat Technologies.

Q

When is Cymat Technologies (OTCPK:CYMHF) reporting earnings?

A

Cymat Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cymat Technologies (CYMHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cymat Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Cymat Technologies (CYMHF) operate in?

A

Cymat Technologies is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.