Cymat Technologies Ltd is a manufacturing company, which holds licenses and related patents to make, use and sell Stabilized Aluminum Foam (SAF). SAF is produced utilizing a proprietary process in which gas is bubbled into molten alloyed aluminum containing a dispersion of fine ceramic particles to create foam, which is then cast into strong, lightweight panels and shapes. The firm is manufacturing SAF for use in architectural, blast mitigation and energy absorption applications. Its products are used in the automotive and industrial markets.