Cargotec Oyj provides cargo and load handling solutions. Its product portfolio consists of a wide range of handling equipment and solutions, including services for terminals and distribution centers, spare parts for on-road delivery, and systems for handling marine cargo. Mobile equipment mixed with automation and energy-efficient offerings helps customers integrate different handling processes. Cargotec operates three business segments: Kalmar, Hiab, and MacGregor. The majority of sales derive from distributing products, but a global network offers services and components. Customers range from small businesses to large national organizations. The company has established customer relationships in Europe/Middle East/Africa, Asia-Pacific, and the Americas.