There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Cargotec Oyj provides cargo and load handling solutions. Its product portfolio consists of a wide range of handling equipment and solutions, including services for terminals and distribution centers, spare parts for on-road delivery, and systems for handling marine cargo. Mobile equipment mixed with automation and energy-efficient offerings helps customers integrate different handling processes. Cargotec operates three business segments: Kalmar, Hiab, and MacGregor. The majority of sales derive from distributing products, but a global network offers services and components. Customers range from small businesses to large national organizations. The company has established customer relationships in Europe/Middle East/Africa, Asia-Pacific, and the Americas.

Cargotec Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cargotec (CYJBY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cargotec (OTCPK: CYJBY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cargotec's (CYJBY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cargotec.

Q

What is the target price for Cargotec (CYJBY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cargotec

Q

Current Stock Price for Cargotec (CYJBY)?

A

The stock price for Cargotec (OTCPK: CYJBY) is $10 last updated Wed Jan 26 2022 15:46:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cargotec (CYJBY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 12, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 19, 2018.

Q

When is Cargotec (OTCPK:CYJBY) reporting earnings?

A

Cargotec does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cargotec (CYJBY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cargotec.

Q

What sector and industry does Cargotec (CYJBY) operate in?

A

Cargotec is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.