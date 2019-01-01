CTI BioPharma Corp is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of less toxic and more effective cancer therapies. The company's therapeutic area is blood-related cancers. Its products under pipeline include PIXUVRI, and Pacritinib. PIXUVRI is a novel aza-anthracenedione with unique structural and physiochemical properties. Pacritinib is an investigational oral kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.