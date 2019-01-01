QQQ
Range
2.27 - 2.4
Vol / Avg.
523.9K/2.1M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.43 - 4.13
Mkt Cap
221.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.4
P/E
-
EPS
-0.26
Shares
96.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care. Industry: Biotechnology
CTI BioPharma Corp is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of less toxic and more effective cancer therapies. The company's therapeutic area is blood-related cancers. Its products under pipeline include PIXUVRI, and Pacritinib. PIXUVRI is a novel aza-anthracenedione with unique structural and physiochemical properties. Pacritinib is an investigational oral kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

CTI BioPharma Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CTI BioPharma (CTIC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ: CTIC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CTI BioPharma's (CTIC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for CTI BioPharma (CTIC) stock?

A

The latest price target for CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ: CTIC) was reported by Needham on December 1, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.00 expecting CTIC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 118.43% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for CTI BioPharma (CTIC)?

A

The stock price for CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ: CTIC) is $2.2891 last updated Today at 4:56:42 PM.

Q

Does CTI BioPharma (CTIC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CTI BioPharma.

Q

When is CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) reporting earnings?

A

CTI BioPharma’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 16, 2022.

Q

Is CTI BioPharma (CTIC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CTI BioPharma.

Q

What sector and industry does CTI BioPharma (CTIC) operate in?

A

CTI BioPharma is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.