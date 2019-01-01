QQQ
Sector: Communication Services. Industry: Interactive Media & Services
Carsales.com.au is Australia's leading online portal to access the largest pool of buyers and sellers of motor vehicles. Established through the first-mover advantage, it has built up a sizable audience through the network effect. Despite efforts to derail the popularity of the Carsales website by larger, better-capitalised companies, such as News Corporation and Fairfax, Carsales remains the dominant site of choice for consumers. Its site records 3 times the combined page impressions of all its major competitors.

Carsales.com Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Carsales.com (CSXXY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Carsales.com (OTCPK: CSXXY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Carsales.com's (CSXXY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Carsales.com.

Q

What is the target price for Carsales.com (CSXXY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Carsales.com

Q

Current Stock Price for Carsales.com (CSXXY)?

A

The stock price for Carsales.com (OTCPK: CSXXY) is $30.45 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:32:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Carsales.com (CSXXY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 24, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 24, 2018.

Q

When is Carsales.com (OTCPK:CSXXY) reporting earnings?

A

Carsales.com does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Carsales.com (CSXXY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Carsales.com.

Q

What sector and industry does Carsales.com (CSXXY) operate in?

A

Carsales.com is in the Communication Services sector and Interactive Media & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.