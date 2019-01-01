QQQ
Range
19.03 - 19.3
Vol / Avg.
41.5K/519.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
15.22 - 44.57
Mkt Cap
778.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
19.06
P/E
-
EPS
-0.23
Shares
40.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Cardiovascular Systems Inc is a medical technology company focused on patients with peripheral and coronary artery diseases. Its peripheral artery disease systems are catheter-based platforms used to treat plaque in leg arteries above and below the knee. The firm's orbital atherectomy systems are used in peripheral and coronary commercial applications. Its OAS products include the Diamondback 360 Peripheral and Stealth 360 systems. Sales of Peripheral OAS contribute the majority of revenue. Cardiovascular systems generate the vast majority of its revenue in the United States.

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.140-0.230 -0.0900
REV63.170M59.135M-4.035M

Cardiovascular Systems Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ: CSII) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cardiovascular Systems's (CSII) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) stock?

A

The latest price target for Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ: CSII) was reported by SVB Leerink on February 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 20.00 expecting CSII to rise to within 12 months (a possible 4.28% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Cardiovascular Systems (CSII)?

A

The stock price for Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ: CSII) is $19.18 last updated Today at 4:18:39 PM.

Q

Does Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cardiovascular Systems.

Q

When is Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) reporting earnings?

A

Cardiovascular Systems’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cardiovascular Systems.

Q

What sector and industry does Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) operate in?

A

Cardiovascular Systems is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.