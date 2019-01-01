Cardiovascular Systems Inc is a medical technology company focused on patients with peripheral and coronary artery diseases. Its peripheral artery disease systems are catheter-based platforms used to treat plaque in leg arteries above and below the knee. The firm's orbital atherectomy systems are used in peripheral and coronary commercial applications. Its OAS products include the Diamondback 360 Peripheral and Stealth 360 systems. Sales of Peripheral OAS contribute the majority of revenue. Cardiovascular systems generate the vast majority of its revenue in the United States.