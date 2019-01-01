QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.2K
Div / Yield
0.4/3.12%
52 Wk
12.77 - 17.52
Mkt Cap
3.1B
Payout Ratio
65.13
Open
-
P/E
21.19
EPS
24.8
Shares
242.6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jun 14, 2021, 8:11AM
Casio Computer is well-known as a watch and calculator manufacturer. Casio, established in 1957, has cultivated the consumer electronics market by inventing distinctive products. Milestones in its history include the Casio Mini (1972), the world's first personal electronic calculator; G-Shock (1983), a shock-resistant wristwatch; and QV-10 (1995), the world's first digital camera with an LCD display. Approximately 60% of its revenue and most of its profits are from watches.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Casio Computer Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Casio Computer (CSIOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Casio Computer (OTCPK: CSIOF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Casio Computer's (CSIOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Casio Computer.

Q

What is the target price for Casio Computer (CSIOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Casio Computer

Q

Current Stock Price for Casio Computer (CSIOF)?

A

The stock price for Casio Computer (OTCPK: CSIOF) is $12.77 last updated Wed Dec 29 2021 15:43:12 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Casio Computer (CSIOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Casio Computer.

Q

When is Casio Computer (OTCPK:CSIOF) reporting earnings?

A

Casio Computer does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Casio Computer (CSIOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Casio Computer.

Q

What sector and industry does Casio Computer (CSIOF) operate in?

A

Casio Computer is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.