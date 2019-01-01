QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Range
113.86 - 114.65
Vol / Avg.
0.2K/0.5K
Div / Yield
4.01/3.54%
52 Wk
112.25 - 202.58
Mkt Cap
2.8B
Payout Ratio
64.51
Open
114.25
P/E
18.79
EPS
248
Shares
24.3M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jun 14, 2021, 8:11AM
Benzinga - Mar 29, 2021, 4:28AM
Sector: Consumer Discretionary. Industry: Household Durables
Casio Computer is well-known as a watch and calculator manufacturer. Casio, established in 1957, has cultivated the consumer electronics market by inventing distinctive products. Milestones in its history include the Casio Mini (1972), the world's first personal electronic calculator; G-Shock (1983), a shock-resistant wristwatch; and QV-10 (1995), the world's first digital camera with an LCD display. Approximately 60% of its revenue and most of its profits are from watches.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Casio Computer Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Casio Computer (CSIOY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Casio Computer (OTCPK: CSIOY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Casio Computer's (CSIOY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Casio Computer.

Q

What is the target price for Casio Computer (CSIOY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Casio Computer (OTCPK: CSIOY) was reported by Citigroup on November 13, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting CSIOY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Casio Computer (CSIOY)?

A

The stock price for Casio Computer (OTCPK: CSIOY) is $113.86 last updated Today at 3:28:04 PM.

Q

Does Casio Computer (CSIOY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 15, 2010 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is Casio Computer (OTCPK:CSIOY) reporting earnings?

A

Casio Computer does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Casio Computer (CSIOY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Casio Computer.

Q

What sector and industry does Casio Computer (CSIOY) operate in?

A

Casio Computer is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.