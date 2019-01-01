Casio Computer is well-known as a watch and calculator manufacturer. Casio, established in 1957, has cultivated the consumer electronics market by inventing distinctive products. Milestones in its history include the Casio Mini (1972), the world's first personal electronic calculator; G-Shock (1983), a shock-resistant wristwatch; and QV-10 (1995), the world's first digital camera with an LCD display. Approximately 60% of its revenue and most of its profits are from watches.