56 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) shares jumped 234.4% to close at $30.60 on Monday after the company and Mastercard announced a partnership for crypto and loyalty solutions.
- Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNQ) shares climbed 72.9% to close at $1.47 on Monday after the company announced its incubated company Angkasa-X has successfully admitted as an ITU-R member and is filing for application to launch its Low Earth Orbit satellites.
- PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ: PAE) rose 67.5% to settle at $9.88 after the company agreed to be acquired by an affiliate of Amentum Government Services Holdings LLC in an all-cash transaction valued at ~$1.9 billion, including debt and certain fees.
- Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) shares surged 45.2% to close at $3.15 on abnormally-high volume.
- Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) gained 37.2% to close at $27.69 after the company, and SK ecoplant, announced they expanded their existing partnership to fortify their market leadership in power generation and to establish market leadership in the hydrogen economy.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) climbed 32.5% to close at $1.01 after jumping 12% on Thursday.
- Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONM) climbed 28.3% to settle at $2.40 after declining 6% on Friday.
- S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ: SANW) gained 24.8% to close at $3.98. S&W recently announced a $5 million private placement with management and board participation.
- Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: RDBX) rose 23.7% to settle at $11.90.
- Diginex Limited (NASDAQ: EQOS) rose 21.4% to close at $4.32. EQONEX, the crypto exchange of Nasdaq-listed Eqonex Limited, today announced it has listed the Polkadot (DOT) token on its platform.
- Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS) climbed 21.4% to close at $34.00 after Craig-Hallum upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and raised its price target from $27 to $42.
- Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQQ) gained 21.4% to close at $20.13.
- Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUDI) shares surged 21.2% to close at $16.57.
- Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LINK) shares climbed 20.9% to settle at $9.77. Interlink Electronics reported closing of private placement of 8.0% Series A Convertible Preferred Stock raising $3.0 million in gross proceeds.
- Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLCN) gained 19.5% to close at $11.11. Volcon revealed its expansion into Mexico, Costa Rica, and Paraguay. Volcon vehicles and accessories will be sold globally in a planned three-phase rollout to include Latin America in 2021, Canada, Europe, and Africa in 2022, Southeast Asia, and Australia in 2023.
- Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SJ) jumped 18.3% to settle at $4.72.
- Team, Inc. (NYSE: TISI) gained 18.1% to close at $3.39.
- Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELMS) rose 17.5% to close at $8.38. The company recently announced the expansion of its global footprint to Canada.
- Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT) climbed 17% to settle at $13.05 amid a rise in the price of Bitcoin.
- KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE: KULR) gained 16.8% to close at $2.78 on above-average volume.
- Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: AGC) gained 16.4% to close at $12.80
- HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: HPK) climbed 16.1% to settle at $12.95. HighPeak Energy’s President Michael L Hollis bought a total of 45454 shares at an average price of $10.00.
- IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ: ICCM) gained 15.6% to close at $7.49. IceCure Medical recently reported updated regulatory strategy in China for the IceSense3® system to treat cancerous tumors with cryoablation.
- Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ: HX) jumped 15.3% to close at $6.48.
- B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ: BRPM) rose 14.9% to close at $11.19 after announcing a merger to take FaZe Clan public.
- Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIT) gained 14.5% to close at $6.86.
- Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRB) jumped 14.1% to settle at $5.59. Nutriband recently received additional $2,062,500 from exercise of warrants.
- NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) rose 12.6% to close at $3.76.
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) jumped 12.7% to close at $1,024.86. Morgan Stanley raised its price target on the electric vehicle maker to $1,200. Tesla also tweeted about the launch of its research center and a separate data center in Shanghai.
- Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAR) climbed 10.8% to close at $8.62 after dropping 24% on Friday.
- COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: COMS) rose 10.1% to close at $1.74 after surging over 28% on Friday. COMSovereign Holding said that it had delivered its 5G Open RAN-compliant system to the National Institute of Standards and Technology under a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement.
- ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) gained 9.9% to close at $21.87.
- Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ: PTNR) gained 9.4% to close at $4.76.
- Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ: BGFV) gained 9.4% to close at $26.64.
- Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE: CHS) jumped 9.1% to close at $5.50.
- Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRTD) shares gained 6.3% to close at $4.39 after the company announced a second NFT drop, which is a series of three photographs of former President Donald Trump.
- Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BENE) gained 5% to close at $12.27 after climbing over 15% on Friday. The company shares CEO with Digital World Acquisition Corp, which has seen extreme volatility.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ: ERYP) shares dipped 40% to close at $3.29 on Monday after the company announced its TRYbeCA-1 Phase 3 trial of eryaspace in patients with second-line advanced pancreatic cancer did not meet its primary endpoint of overall survival.
- Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN) shares declined 38.9% to settle at $4.02. Eyenovia announced reclassification of MydCombi as drug-device combination product by the FDA.
- SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) dipped 24% to close at $3.65 after the company reported a $11.55 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.
- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) fell 18.1% to settle at $7.16.
- China Recycling Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CREG) declined 17% to close at $6.71.
- Sprague Resources LP (NYSE: SRLP) dropped 15.5% to close at $18.55. Sprague Resources declared a cash distribution of $0.4338 for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, which represents a 35% decline from the second quarter’s figure.
- Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GDYN) fell 15.5% to settle at $25.85.
- Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ: CTIB) shares fell 14.7% to close at $2.27 after jumping around 28% on Friday.
- CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ: CNEY) dipped 14.4% to close at $7.45.
- MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE: ML) fell 13.6% to close at $5.91.
- SAB Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SABS) fell 13.5% to close at $7.30.
- Shapeways Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SHPW) dropped 13.2% to settle at $7.14. Stifel initiated Shapeways Holdings with a Buy rating and a price target of $13.
- Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) shares fell 12.7% to close at $50.68 after PayPal announced it is not pursuing an acquisition of the company at this time.
- United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: UIHC) fell 11.4% to close at $3.90. United Insurance reported estimated current year catastrophe losses incurred for the third quarter of around $37 million before income taxes, net of expected reinsurance recoveries.
- Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESPR) fell 11.4% to close at $7.79. Credit Suisse, last week, downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from Outperform to Neutral and lowered the price target from $28 to $11.
- Mesabi Trust (NYSE: MSB) fell 10.7% to close at $27.51 after declining 14% on Friday.
- HNI Corporation (NYSE: HNI) dropped 9.4% to close at $36.19. HNI reported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 15.7% year-on-year, to $586.7 million, missing the analyst consensus of $592.14 million.
- Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE: CSPR) fell 9% to close at $4.03. Wedbush downgraded Casper Sleep from Outperform to Neutral.
- ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE: GWH) fell 7.7% to settle at $15.40.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas