 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

56 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 26, 2021 5:27am   Comments
Share:
56 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers

  • Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) shares jumped 234.4% to close at $30.60 on Monday after the company and Mastercard announced a partnership for crypto and loyalty solutions.
  • Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNQ) shares climbed 72.9% to close at $1.47 on Monday after the company announced its incubated company Angkasa-X has successfully admitted as an ITU-R member and is filing for application to launch its Low Earth Orbit satellites.
  • PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ: PAE) rose 67.5% to settle at $9.88 after the company agreed to be acquired by an affiliate of Amentum Government Services Holdings LLC in an all-cash transaction valued at ~$1.9 billion, including debt and certain fees.
  • Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) shares surged 45.2% to close at $3.15 on abnormally-high volume.
  • Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) gained 37.2% to close at $27.69 after the company, and SK ecoplant, announced they expanded their existing partnership to fortify their market leadership in power generation and to establish market leadership in the hydrogen economy.
  • Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) climbed 32.5% to close at $1.01 after jumping 12% on Thursday.
  • Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONM) climbed 28.3% to settle at $2.40 after declining 6% on Friday.
  • S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ: SANW) gained 24.8% to close at $3.98. S&W recently announced a $5 million private placement with management and board participation.
  • Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: RDBX) rose 23.7% to settle at $11.90.
  • Diginex Limited (NASDAQ: EQOS) rose 21.4% to close at $4.32. EQONEX, the crypto exchange of Nasdaq-listed Eqonex Limited, today announced it has listed the Polkadot (DOT) token on its platform.
  • Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS) climbed 21.4% to close at $34.00 after Craig-Hallum upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and raised its price target from $27 to $42.
  • Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQQ) gained 21.4% to close at $20.13.
  • Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUDI) shares surged 21.2% to close at $16.57.
  • Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LINK) shares climbed 20.9% to settle at $9.77. Interlink Electronics reported closing of private placement of 8.0% Series A Convertible Preferred Stock raising $3.0 million in gross proceeds.
  • Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLCN) gained 19.5% to close at $11.11. Volcon revealed its expansion into Mexico, Costa Rica, and Paraguay. Volcon vehicles and accessories will be sold globally in a planned three-phase rollout to include Latin America in 2021, Canada, Europe, and Africa in 2022, Southeast Asia, and Australia in 2023.
  • Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SJ) jumped 18.3% to settle at $4.72.
  • Team, Inc. (NYSE: TISI) gained 18.1% to close at $3.39.
  • Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELMS) rose 17.5% to close at $8.38. The company recently announced the expansion of its global footprint to Canada.
  • Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT) climbed 17% to settle at $13.05 amid a rise in the price of Bitcoin.
  • KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE: KULR) gained 16.8% to close at $2.78 on above-average volume.
  • Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: AGC) gained 16.4% to close at $12.80
  • HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: HPK) climbed 16.1% to settle at $12.95. HighPeak Energy’s President Michael L Hollis bought a total of 45454 shares at an average price of $10.00.
  • IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ: ICCM) gained 15.6% to close at $7.49. IceCure Medical recently reported updated regulatory strategy in China for the IceSense3® system to treat cancerous tumors with cryoablation.
  • Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ: HX) jumped 15.3% to close at $6.48.
  • B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ: BRPM) rose 14.9% to close at $11.19 after announcing a merger to take FaZe Clan public.
  • Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIT) gained 14.5% to close at $6.86.
  • Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRB) jumped 14.1% to settle at $5.59. Nutriband recently received additional $2,062,500 from exercise of warrants.
  • NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) rose 12.6% to close at $3.76.
  • Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) jumped 12.7% to close at $1,024.86. Morgan Stanley raised its price target on the electric vehicle maker to $1,200. Tesla also tweeted about the launch of its research center and a separate data center in Shanghai.
  • Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAR) climbed 10.8% to close at $8.62 after dropping 24% on Friday.
  • COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: COMS) rose 10.1% to close at $1.74 after surging over 28% on Friday. COMSovereign Holding said that it had delivered its 5G Open RAN-compliant system to the National Institute of Standards and Technology under a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement.
  • ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) gained 9.9% to close at $21.87.
  • Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ: PTNR) gained 9.4% to close at $4.76.
  • Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ: BGFV) gained 9.4% to close at $26.64.
  • Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE: CHS) jumped 9.1% to close at $5.50.
  • Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRTD) shares gained 6.3% to close at $4.39 after the company announced a second NFT drop, which is a series of three photographs of former President Donald Trump.
  • Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BENE) gained 5% to close at $12.27 after climbing over 15% on Friday. The company shares CEO with Digital World Acquisition Corp, which has seen extreme volatility.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ: ERYP) shares dipped 40% to close at $3.29 on Monday after the company announced its TRYbeCA-1 Phase 3 trial of eryaspace in patients with second-line advanced pancreatic cancer did not meet its primary endpoint of overall survival.
  • Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN) shares declined 38.9% to settle at $4.02. Eyenovia announced reclassification of MydCombi as drug-device combination product by the FDA.
  • SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) dipped 24% to close at $3.65 after the company reported a $11.55 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.
  • Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) fell 18.1% to settle at $7.16.
  • China Recycling Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CREG) declined 17% to close at $6.71.
  • Sprague Resources LP (NYSE: SRLP) dropped 15.5% to close at $18.55. Sprague Resources declared a cash distribution of $0.4338 for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, which represents a 35% decline from the second quarter’s figure.
  • Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GDYN) fell 15.5% to settle at $25.85.
  • Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ: CTIB) shares fell 14.7% to close at $2.27 after jumping around 28% on Friday.
  • CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ: CNEY) dipped 14.4% to close at $7.45.
  • MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE: ML) fell 13.6% to close at $5.91.
  • SAB Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SABS) fell 13.5% to close at $7.30.
  • Shapeways Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SHPW) dropped 13.2% to settle at $7.14. Stifel initiated Shapeways Holdings with a Buy rating and a price target of $13.
  • Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) shares fell 12.7% to close at $50.68 after PayPal announced it is not pursuing an acquisition of the company at this time.
  • United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: UIHC) fell 11.4% to close at $3.90. United Insurance reported estimated current year catastrophe losses incurred for the third quarter of around $37 million before income taxes, net of expected reinsurance recoveries.
  • Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESPR) fell 11.4% to close at $7.79. Credit Suisse, last week, downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from Outperform to Neutral and lowered the price target from $28 to $11.
  • Mesabi Trust (NYSE: MSB) fell 10.7% to close at $27.51 after declining 14% on Friday.
  • HNI Corporation (NYSE: HNI) dropped 9.4% to close at $36.19. HNI reported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 15.7% year-on-year, to $586.7 million, missing the analyst consensus of $592.14 million.
  • Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE: CSPR) fell 9% to close at $4.03. Wedbush downgraded Casper Sleep from Outperform to Neutral.
  • ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE: GWH) fell 7.7% to settle at $15.40.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AGC + ARQQ)

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
5 Short Squeeze Candidates To Watch: Progenity, Digital Brands Top List Again, SPAC AGC Joins Ahead Of Merger
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com