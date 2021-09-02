 Skip to main content

54 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 02, 2021 5:25am   Comments
Gainers

  • Focus Universal Inc. (NASDAQ: FCUV) shares climbed 278% to close at $19.28 on Wednesday. The stock started trading on Nasdaq Capital Market yesterday.
  • Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SQBG) rose 53.2% to settle at $7.86. Sequential Brands Group recently commenced voluntary Chapter 11 proceedings.
  • Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE: RKLY) gained 30.7% to close at $9.16.
  • Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSE: SLI) jumped 27.9% to close at $6.60.
  • Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA) jumped 27.4% to settle at $131.96 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and issued Q3 sales guidance above estimates.
  • Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATER) gained 24.2% to close at $7.40 on continued strength. The company recently announced the launch of its Shareholder Perks Program. Traders on social media have also circulated the stock as a potential short squeeze play.
  • ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABVC) shares jumped 23.8% to close at $3.59 after the company announced new PCT filings for MDD and ADHD treatments.
  • Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ: EVAX) rose 19.1% to close at $7.78. Evaxion Biotech, last month, reported a Q2 loss of $0.36 per share.
  • Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLCM) gained 16.8% to close at $3.54 after the company, and MD Anderson, announced an additional license agreement for use of CaspaCIDe safety switch.
  • Ipsidy Inc. (NASDAQ: AUID) rose 16.6% to settle at $11.18. authID.ai recently priced 1.4 million shares at $7 per share to raise $10 million in an initial public offering.
  • GBS Inc. (NASDAQ: GBS) gained 16.4% to close at $3.77. The company markets saliva test for diabetes management and previously announced collaboration on covid-19 diagnostic with Harvard's Wyss Institute.
  • Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ: HUMA) climbed 16.2% to settle at $16.99. Humacyte, which merged with the special purpose acquisition company Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp last week, received an immediate capital infusion from Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.
  • Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ: AKU) gained 16.1% to close at $2.52.
  • Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE: UP) rose 15.6% to settle at $7.62. Raymond James recently initiated Wheels Up Experience with an Outperform rating and a price target of $10.
  • Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) gained 15.6% to close at $9.42 on abnormally-high volume amid continued volatility.
  • Oblong Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLG) jumped 15.5% to settle at $2.46.
  • Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ: BGFV) gained 15.2% to close at $32.03.
  • PVH Corp (NYSE: PVH) climbed 15.1% to close at $120.58 as the company reported second-quarter FY21 sales growth of 46% year-on-year, to $2.31 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $2.14 billion.
  • Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA) gained 15% to close at $11.99.
  • Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) jumped 14.9% to close at $109.39.
  • Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMEX) jumped 14.8% to settle at $6.37. An investor group led by asset recovery funder Drumcliffe LLC has purchased 1.13 million shares in Odyssey Marine Exploration from Epsilon Acquisitions LLC through a private transaction. The purchase price was not disclosed.
  • iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ: ICLK) gained 14.8% to close at $5.52.
  • Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSE: AAMC) gained 14.3% to close at $24.80 after gaining 22% on Tuesday.
  • ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ: ASLN) rose 14.2% to settle at $3.05.
  • Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE: CANO) surged 14.1% to close at $13.66. Cano Health CEO Marlow Hernandez, last week, reported purchase of 68,732 shares at an average price of $7.85 per share in Form 4.
  • GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ: GIGM) gained 13.5% to close at $3.27.
  • KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE) rose 13.4% to settle at $20.52.
  • Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRTD) surged 13% to close at $3.39. Creatd, last month, appointed Jeremy Frommer and Laurie Weisberg co-CEOs.
  • Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM) gained 12.7% to close at $7.57.
  • Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BXRX) shares gained 12.7% to close at $0.7098. Baudax Bio’s CFO Richard Casten recently reported the purchase of 50,000 shares at an average price of $0.51 per share in a Form 4 filing.
  • PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) surged 10.5% to close at $3.26.
  • Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE: PLAN) climbed 10.3% to close at $66.16 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and issued Q3 sales guidance above estimates. The company also raised FY22 sales guidance.
  • Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ: FTRP) shares rose 9.8% to close at $5.28. HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Field Trip Health with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $20.
  • iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) gained 9.6% to close at $9.93.
  • Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) gained 9.4% to close at $3.15.
  • Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE: RVLV) rose 7.8% to close at $61.96. REVOLVE Group's FORWARD named Kendall Jenner as the new Creative Director.
  • China Online Education Group (NYSE: COE) shares rose 5.7% to close at $3.33 after surging over 13% on Tuesday.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRT) fell 23.2% to close at $24.10 on continued volatility as the stock has been circulated as a short squeeze name.
  • AeroCentury Corp. (NYSE: ACY) dropped 20.1% to settle at $27.34. The company, last month, disclosed that debtors filed notice with a bankruptcy court that an investment term sheet had been executed to provide an $11 million equity investment into AeroCentury.
  • Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNA) shares dipped 19.1% to close at $18.48 on Wednesday.
  • China Recycling Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CREG) dropped 16.2% to close at $7.68.
  • Centricus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: CENH) dipped 14.6% to close at $8.50.
  • Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GSMG) dropped 13.8% to close at $2.56. Glory Star New Media reported completion of first tranche related to deal to buy up to $10 million shares and warrants at price of $3.50 per unit.
  • Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPHM) fell 12.3% to close at $9.71 after gaining 17% on Tuesday.
  • Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENLV) dropped 11.3% to settle at $12.30. The Israeli Ministry of Health, last month, authorized a Phase IIb trial for Enlivex's Allocetra in COVID-19 patients.
  • Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) fell 10.9% to close at $17.79. Lucid Group recently said it will produce its limited-run Lucid Air Dream Edition in two distinct versions – the Dream Edition Performance and the Dream Edition Range.
  • Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY) fell 10.4% to close at $25.45.
  • Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ: ELYS) declined 10.4% to close at $5.93. Elys Game Technology reported license approval with Grand Central in Washington DC.
  • So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ: SY) fell 10.3% to close at $5.25. So-Young is expected to report Q2 financial results on September 10, 2021.
  • Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRA) fell 9.4% to settle at $10.38 after the company posted downbeat quarterly results. Vera Bradley said it continued to experience supply chain challenges and significantly increased freight and tariff expenses.
  • Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) dropped 8.3% to close at $2.10.
  • RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNXT) slipped 7.5% to close at $9.24 after dipping around 38% on Tuesday. The company was recently granted FDA clearance for 'Catheter, Intravascular Occluding, Temporary.'
  • Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ: MESO) fell 7.3% to close at $6.05. Mesoblast shares fell over 10% on Tuesday after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
  • Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) dipped 5.3% to close at $71.33 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.

Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

