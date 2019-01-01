QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Real Estate Management & Development
China Resources Land, or CRL, is a large Chinese real estate developer with a nationwide coverage. Aside from the core development business, the company is differentiated from other large developers by its significant investment property business with the MixC mall portfolio. The company holds a 72.29% stake in its listed property management business, China Resources MixC Lifestyle Services. CRL is a subsidiary of China Resources Holdings, or CRH, a large state-owned enterprise conglomerate with diverse holdings in utilities, consumer goods, retail, and property. CRH holds a 59.55% stake.

China Resources Land Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy China Resources Land (CRBJY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of China Resources Land (OTCPK: CRBJY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are China Resources Land's (CRBJY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for China Resources Land.

Q

What is the target price for China Resources Land (CRBJY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for China Resources Land

Q

Current Stock Price for China Resources Land (CRBJY)?

A

The stock price for China Resources Land (OTCPK: CRBJY) is $47.43 last updated Mon Jan 31 2022 20:53:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does China Resources Land (CRBJY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 29, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 24, 2018.

Q

When is China Resources Land (OTCPK:CRBJY) reporting earnings?

A

China Resources Land does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is China Resources Land (CRBJY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for China Resources Land.

Q

What sector and industry does China Resources Land (CRBJY) operate in?

A

China Resources Land is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.