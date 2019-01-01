China Resources Land, or CRL, is a large Chinese real estate developer with a nationwide coverage. Aside from the core development business, the company is differentiated from other large developers by its significant investment property business with the MixC mall portfolio. The company holds a 72.29% stake in its listed property management business, China Resources MixC Lifestyle Services. CRL is a subsidiary of China Resources Holdings, or CRH, a large state-owned enterprise conglomerate with diverse holdings in utilities, consumer goods, retail, and property. CRH holds a 59.55% stake.