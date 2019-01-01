QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0K/16.4K
Div / Yield
0.97/6.62%
52 Wk
13 - 16.8
Mkt Cap
44.5B
Payout Ratio
58.65
Open
-
P/E
9.54
EPS
0.64
Shares
3B
Outstanding
Benzinga - Nov 22, 2021, 8:12AM
Benzinga - Sep 29, 2021, 2:21PM
Credit Agricole is majority-owned by a group of 39 regional French banks. Credit Agricole houses all of the Credit Agricole Group's interests except for the retail and commercial banking operations of the regional banks. This includes Credit Agricole's corporate and investment banking and insurance operations, its international operations, notably Cariparma in Italy, Credit Lyonais a separately branded French retail bank as well as Credit Agricole's majority interest in separately listed asset manager Amundi.

Credit Agricole Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Credit Agricole (CRARF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Credit Agricole (OTCPK: CRARF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Credit Agricole's (CRARF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Credit Agricole.

Q

What is the target price for Credit Agricole (CRARF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Credit Agricole

Q

Current Stock Price for Credit Agricole (CRARF)?

A

The stock price for Credit Agricole (OTCPK: CRARF) is $14.72 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:31:32 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Credit Agricole (CRARF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Credit Agricole.

Q

When is Credit Agricole (OTCPK:CRARF) reporting earnings?

A

Credit Agricole does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Credit Agricole (CRARF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Credit Agricole.

Q

What sector and industry does Credit Agricole (CRARF) operate in?

A

Credit Agricole is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.