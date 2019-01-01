Credit Agricole is majority-owned by a group of 39 regional French banks. Credit Agricole houses all of the Credit Agricole Group's interests except for the retail and commercial banking operations of the regional banks. This includes Credit Agricole's corporate and investment banking and insurance operations, its international operations, notably Cariparma in Italy, Credit Lyonais a separately branded French retail bank as well as Credit Agricole's majority interest in separately listed asset manager Amundi.