QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
12.44 - 17.56
Mkt Cap
884.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.06
Shares
68.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Copperleaf Technologies Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Copperleaf Technologies (CPLFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Copperleaf Technologies (OTCPK: CPLFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Copperleaf Technologies's (CPLFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Copperleaf Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for Copperleaf Technologies (CPLFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Copperleaf Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for Copperleaf Technologies (CPLFF)?

A

The stock price for Copperleaf Technologies (OTCPK: CPLFF) is $12.94 last updated Tue Feb 01 2022 15:44:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Copperleaf Technologies (CPLFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Copperleaf Technologies.

Q

When is Copperleaf Technologies (OTCPK:CPLFF) reporting earnings?

A

Copperleaf Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Copperleaf Technologies (CPLFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Copperleaf Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Copperleaf Technologies (CPLFF) operate in?

A

Copperleaf Technologies is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.