Akwaaba Mining Ltd, formerly Castle Peak Mining Ltd is a Canadian based exploration company. It is focused on the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of gold properties. It operates through the segment of acquisition, exploration and evaluation of exploration and evaluation assets in Ghana. The company holds an interest in the Akorade Project Gold Properties, located in southwest Ghana, in the southern portion of the Ashanti gold belt.

Akwaaba Mining Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Akwaaba Mining (CPKOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Akwaaba Mining (OTCPK: CPKOF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Akwaaba Mining's (CPKOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Akwaaba Mining.

Q

What is the target price for Akwaaba Mining (CPKOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Akwaaba Mining

Q

Current Stock Price for Akwaaba Mining (CPKOF)?

A

The stock price for Akwaaba Mining (OTCPK: CPKOF) is $0.0106 last updated Wed Dec 29 2021 19:02:27 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Akwaaba Mining (CPKOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Akwaaba Mining.

Q

When is Akwaaba Mining (OTCPK:CPKOF) reporting earnings?

A

Akwaaba Mining does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Akwaaba Mining (CPKOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Akwaaba Mining.

Q

What sector and industry does Akwaaba Mining (CPKOF) operate in?

A

Akwaaba Mining is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.