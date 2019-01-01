QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
6.49 - 6.67
Vol / Avg.
2.4M/6.9M
Div / Yield
0.14/2.19%
52 Wk
2.75 - 6.99
Mkt Cap
3.8B
Payout Ratio
0.2
Open
6.51
P/E
2.13
EPS
0.13
Shares
582.2M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 7, 2022, 1:16PM
Benzinga - Dec 6, 2021, 3:24PM
Benzinga - Dec 6, 2021, 6:35AM
Benzinga - Oct 28, 2021, 6:42AM
Benzinga - Sep 13, 2021, 3:15PM
Benzinga - Sep 13, 2021, 6:36AM
Benzinga - Jul 28, 2021, 6:39AM
load more
Crescent Point Energy is an independent exploration and production company. At the end of 2020, the company had proved reserves of 411 million barrels of oil equivalent. 2020 production was 122,200/boe per day, weighted approximately 78% crude oil.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-11
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Crescent Point Energy Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Crescent Point Energy (CPG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Crescent Point Energy (NYSE: CPG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Crescent Point Energy's (CPG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Crescent Point Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Crescent Point Energy (CPG) stock?

A

The latest price target for Crescent Point Energy (NYSE: CPG) was reported by RBC Capital on February 19, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 6.50 expecting CPG to fall to within 12 months (a possible -1.66% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Crescent Point Energy (CPG)?

A

The stock price for Crescent Point Energy (NYSE: CPG) is $6.6099 last updated Today at 4:02:53 PM.

Q

Does Crescent Point Energy (CPG) pay a dividend?

A

The next Crescent Point Energy (CPG) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-14.

Q

When is Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) reporting earnings?

A

Crescent Point Energy’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is Crescent Point Energy (CPG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Crescent Point Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Crescent Point Energy (CPG) operate in?

A

Crescent Point Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.