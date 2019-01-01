QQQ
Range
0.2 - 0.2
Vol / Avg.
3.5K/24.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.15 - 0.53
Mkt Cap
105.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.2
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
524.2M
Outstanding
Copper Fox Metals Inc is Canadian based resource company. It is focused on the exploration and development of large, low-cost copper-gold projects in Canada and the United States. The company primary assets are its interest in the Schaft Creek Joint Venture with Teck Resources Limited on the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project located in northwestern British Columbia, the Van Dyke oxide copper deposit located in Globe-Miami Mining District in Arizona, Sombrero Butte Project, Mineral Mountain is located in the Mineral Mountain Mining District, Pinal County, Arizona, and Eaglehead Project.

Analyst Ratings

Copper Fox Metals Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Copper Fox Metals (CPFXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Copper Fox Metals (OTCQX: CPFXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Copper Fox Metals's (CPFXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Copper Fox Metals.

Q

What is the target price for Copper Fox Metals (CPFXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Copper Fox Metals

Q

Current Stock Price for Copper Fox Metals (CPFXF)?

A

The stock price for Copper Fox Metals (OTCQX: CPFXF) is $0.2016 last updated Today at 3:25:32 PM.

Q

Does Copper Fox Metals (CPFXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Copper Fox Metals.

Q

When is Copper Fox Metals (OTCQX:CPFXF) reporting earnings?

A

Copper Fox Metals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Copper Fox Metals (CPFXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Copper Fox Metals.

Q

What sector and industry does Copper Fox Metals (CPFXF) operate in?

A

Copper Fox Metals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.