Range
9.78 - 9.8
Vol / Avg.
105.9K/72.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.49 - 10.3
Mkt Cap
489M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
9.8
P/E
-
EPS
0.16
Shares
50M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Corner Growth Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It is formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

Corner Growth Acquisition Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Corner Growth Acquisition (COOL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Corner Growth Acquisition (NASDAQ: COOL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Corner Growth Acquisition's (COOL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Corner Growth Acquisition.

Q

What is the target price for Corner Growth Acquisition (COOL) stock?

A

The latest price target for Corner Growth Acquisition (NASDAQ: COOL) was reported by Cantor Fitzgerald on June 13, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for 65.00 expecting COOL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 564.62% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Corner Growth Acquisition (COOL)?

A

The stock price for Corner Growth Acquisition (NASDAQ: COOL) is $9.78 last updated Today at 3:30:06 PM.

Q

Does Corner Growth Acquisition (COOL) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 15, 2016 to stockholders of record on January 12, 2016.

Q

When is Corner Growth Acquisition (NASDAQ:COOL) reporting earnings?

A

Corner Growth Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Corner Growth Acquisition (COOL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Corner Growth Acquisition.

Q

What sector and industry does Corner Growth Acquisition (COOL) operate in?

A

Corner Growth Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.