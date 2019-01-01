QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Cool Chips PLC is engaged in developing and commercializing the Cool Chip technology for cooling, refrigeration, and thermal management. Cool Chips, which are very small, solid-state heat pumps, are designed to replace conventional compressors virtually everywhere they are used.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Cool Chips Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cool Chips (COLCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cool Chips (OTCEM: COLCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cool Chips's (COLCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cool Chips.

Q

What is the target price for Cool Chips (COLCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cool Chips

Q

Current Stock Price for Cool Chips (COLCF)?

A

The stock price for Cool Chips (OTCEM: COLCF) is $0.001 last updated Mon Nov 29 2021 20:26:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cool Chips (COLCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cool Chips.

Q

When is Cool Chips (OTCEM:COLCF) reporting earnings?

A

Cool Chips does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cool Chips (COLCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cool Chips.

Q

What sector and industry does Cool Chips (COLCF) operate in?

A

Cool Chips is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.