ChoiceOne Financial Services Inc is a full-service banking institution. It is engaged in the business of providing personal and business banking solutions, borrowing solutions, and treasury services. The bank's product and services portfolio consist of time, savings and demand deposits, safe deposit services, and automated transaction machine services, commercial and consumer loans, commercial lending to business, industry, agricultural, construction, inventory, and real estate categories. Its primary market area is Kent, Muskegon, Newaygo, and Ottawa counties in Michigan.