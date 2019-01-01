QQQ
Range
25.72 - 25.72
Vol / Avg.
0.1K/6K
Div / Yield
1/3.89%
52 Wk
22.76 - 30
Mkt Cap
194.8M
Payout Ratio
32.87
Open
25.72
P/E
8.99
EPS
0.67
Shares
7.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
ChoiceOne Financial Services Inc is a full-service banking institution. It is engaged in the business of providing personal and business banking solutions, borrowing solutions, and treasury services. The bank's product and services portfolio consist of time, savings and demand deposits, safe deposit services, and automated transaction machine services, commercial and consumer loans, commercial lending to business, industry, agricultural, construction, inventory, and real estate categories. Its primary market area is Kent, Muskegon, Newaygo, and Ottawa counties in Michigan.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-20
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.660
REV19.889M

ChoiceOne Finl Servs Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy ChoiceOne Finl Servs (COFS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ChoiceOne Finl Servs (NASDAQ: COFS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ChoiceOne Finl Servs's (COFS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for ChoiceOne Finl Servs (COFS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ChoiceOne Finl Servs

Q

Current Stock Price for ChoiceOne Finl Servs (COFS)?

A

The stock price for ChoiceOne Finl Servs (NASDAQ: COFS) is $25.72 last updated Today at 2:30:02 PM.

Q

Does ChoiceOne Finl Servs (COFS) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 31, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 14, 2021.

Q

When is ChoiceOne Finl Servs (NASDAQ:COFS) reporting earnings?

A

ChoiceOne Finl Servs’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 20, 2022.

Q

Is ChoiceOne Finl Servs (COFS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ChoiceOne Finl Servs.

Q

What sector and industry does ChoiceOne Finl Servs (COFS) operate in?

A

ChoiceOne Finl Servs is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.