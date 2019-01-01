Coca-Cola Femsa, a subsidiary of Femsa, is the largest franchise bottler of the Coca-Cola Co. by volume. The firm primarily purchases beverage concentrates from TCCC, which it processes and packages, and then distributes the finished trademark beverages to on- and off-premises retailers. While Mexico and Brazil are Coca-Cola Femsa's most important markets, generating roughly 80% of volume, the firm operates in other Central and South American countries, including Panama, Guatemala, Uruguay, and Argentina. The equity value of the firm is divvied up between Femsa (which owns series A shares), TCCC (series D), and the public, holding 47%, 28%, and 25% economic interests, respectively. Series A and D shares control 89% of the voting rights and are not publicly listed.