QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 5.88
Mkt Cap
11B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
17.05
EPS
1.63
Shares
2.1B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Coca-Cola Femsa, a subsidiary of Femsa, is the largest franchise bottler of the Coca-Cola Co. by volume. The firm primarily purchases beverage concentrates from TCCC, which it processes and packages, and then distributes the finished trademark beverages to on- and off-premises retailers. While Mexico and Brazil are Coca-Cola Femsa's most important markets, generating roughly 80% of volume, the firm operates in other Central and South American countries, including Panama, Guatemala, Uruguay, and Argentina. The equity value of the firm is divvied up between Femsa (which owns series A shares), TCCC (series D), and the public, holding 47%, 28%, and 25% economic interests, respectively. Series A and D shares control 89% of the voting rights and are not publicly listed.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Coca-Cola Femsa Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Coca-Cola Femsa (COCSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Coca-Cola Femsa (OTCPK: COCSF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Coca-Cola Femsa's (COCSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Coca-Cola Femsa.

Q

What is the target price for Coca-Cola Femsa (COCSF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Coca-Cola Femsa (OTCPK: COCSF) was reported by JP Morgan on April 20, 2015. The analyst firm set a price target for 82.00 expecting COCSF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1470.88% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Coca-Cola Femsa (COCSF)?

A

The stock price for Coca-Cola Femsa (OTCPK: COCSF) is $5.22 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 15:33:07 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Coca-Cola Femsa (COCSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Coca-Cola Femsa.

Q

When is Coca-Cola Femsa (OTCPK:COCSF) reporting earnings?

A

Coca-Cola Femsa does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Coca-Cola Femsa (COCSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Coca-Cola Femsa.

Q

What sector and industry does Coca-Cola Femsa (COCSF) operate in?

A

Coca-Cola Femsa is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.